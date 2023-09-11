Wolves keeper Dan Bentley targeting first team place

Dan Bentley (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The goalkeeper made a January switch to Molineux from Bristol City and went on to play two Premier League games last season under Julen Lopetegui.

New boss Gary O'Neil has kept Jose Sa as his number one, but played Bentley in the Carabao Cup, and the shot-stopper is now determined to stake his claim for the number one spot.

"I came here with a point to prove and I still have that point to prove," Bentley said.

"I work every day to play, I don't work to put pressure on other people or make up numbers, I'm here to prove myself.

"I have the bit between my teeth and having a taste of Premier League football last year only made me hungrier.

"I will endeavour to work harder than ever and be better than ever, to force my way in as much as possible into the manager's thinking, for hopefully when he decides I'm in the team, that it's my shirt to keep.

"I have a lot of respect for Sa. We get on very well and I've spent time with him away from football as well.

"I have maximum respect and admiration for him and the job he's done since he's been here.

"But I'm sure he'd say the same, he wants to keep the shirt and he doesn't want me to get it.

"That's the healthy competition we have. We get on well but we push each other every single day and we all want that number one shirt."

Wolves' goalkeeper department was revamped in the summer with Tom King arriving as an experienced third choice and Neil Cutler replacing Tony Roberts as goalkeeping coach, after he left for AC Milan.

The goalkeeping department is also backed-up with several young up-and-coming shot-stoppers, and a wealth of academy coaches – which Bentley believes is helping take the club forward.

"We drive each other every single day," he added.

"We're working really hard and prior to Tony leaving, he'd say the same.

"It's all with the same aim in mind, which is getting us up to speed, getting us fit and making us better.

"We work very hard, push each other every single day and there's no stone left unturned.