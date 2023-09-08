Wrexham sign former Wolves striker Steven Fletcher

Wolves V Stoke City in FA Cup 4th Round at Molineux. Steven Fletcher knocks the ball past Thomas Sorensen before being flagged offside.

The 36-year-old, who scored 24 goals in 67 games for Wolves between 2010-2012, has signed with the League Two club until the end of the season.

“Hopefully I can bring a lot of experience. I’m 36, I’m still fit and still raring to go,” Fletcher said.

“One of the biggest selling points was the ambition of the club, and if I can help with that then great.

“I don’t think you can not see what has been happening at Wrexham - it’s been a great experience for the fans, players and owners so hopefully we can continue that.”

Fletcher was Wolves’ record sale when he left for Sunderland in a £14million deal in 2012.

The former Scotland international last played for Dundee United before being released, and has also played for Hibernian, Burnley, Marseille, Sheffield Wednesday, and Stoke.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson said: “I’m really pleased with the addition of Steve to the squad.

“He’s missed football through pre-season but he’s trained today with the lads and it’s good to have him on board.