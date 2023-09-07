Craig Dawson demanding pack mentality at Wolves

Craig Dawson (Getty)

One win and three losses leaves Gary O’Neil’s side 15th in the Premier League table after an unsteady opening few weeks.

Experienced defender Dawson says the squad’s leaders are ‘putting in a shift’, as he calls for the squad to stay united.

He said: “There’s many experienced players in the team which are all putting a shift in to lead the team, as you’d expect from those players. We have to stay together as a group and work hard.

“As you saw (against Palace) there were times when we really controlled the game, we’ve just got to take those chances and obviously not concede like we did, which was disappointing.”

When asked about what Max Kilman is like as captain, Dawson added: “He’s obviously a top player and a leader on and off the pitch.

“He’s a great captain for the club. It’s great for Max. He’s been at the club a long time, it (new contract) was well-deserved and hopefully it’ll bring us some luck in the future.”

Meanwhile, Dawson says the Wolves players have moved on from Matheus Nunes’ messy exit.

The midfielder went on strike to force through a £53million move to Manchester City.