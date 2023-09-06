Max Kilman: Wolves to use international break to 'rebuild and focus'

Crystal Palace's Odsonne Edouard battles for the ball with Wolves' Max Kilman and Joao Gomes. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

The remaining non-internationals now have time to get more training under their belts with head coach Gary O’Neil, with the break under way.

Kilman is one of those staying at Compton and has called for the players to take stock of their defeat to Palace and focus on the challenge of Liverpool coming a week on Saturday.

When asked about needing more time to train due to O’Neil’s limited time with the squad, Kilman said: “It’s been difficult. The manager has come in very late, just before the season, and we’re growing.

“There’s lots of positives to take, even though we lost, and we need to go again.

“We have time to rebuild and focus, to make sure we’re ready for the next game.

On the loss to Palace, he added: “It’s very frustrating. We came into the game and started off really well.

“The second half they took their chances, and it’s frustrating to come away with nothing.

“Palace are a top side and it’s very difficult to come here.

“Throughout most of the game we did really well but they took their chances and we didn’t, but we still scored two goals.

“We got into the right areas but it’s about finishing our chances, and also being more secure in the right moments at the back.

“Unfortunately it didn’t happen for us and we need to go again.

“It’s not enough and we have to make sure we get ready after the international break to go again. We need to get back to training, focus and go again for the next game.”

Meanwhile, O’Neil has praised ‘incredible’ Pedro Neto for his impact.

In a Wolves team struggling for form and goals, Neto has been the stand-out player in recent weeks and notched two assists against Palace.

The winger moved to the left flank on Sunday and had even more joy.

O’Neil said: “I have always liked him. His attitude and approach since I have been here has been top notch.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him at the minute, I think he has been incredible.