Craig Dawson: Wolves are making strides in new system

Craig Dawson (Getty)

The head coach arrived just days before the start of the campaign and has managed one win in four Premier League fixtures, with mixed performances.

Dawson believes the team has been hindered by the chaotic start to the season, but that they are beginning to make strides in the new system.

“The gaffer has some great ideas,” he said. “We had four days to prepare for the first game and most of the teams had six weeks to prepare.

“It’s something all the players are taking on board and we’re working hard with, to hopefully improve over the next few weeks.”

A 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday leaves Wolves 15th in the table, but Dawson felt his side deserved more.

The centre-back added: “At times I think we controlled the game very well but we couldn’t quite find that good chance to take.

“It’s disappointing. We controlled the game and came away with a defeat.

“But we can take the positives out of the game and get ready for the next one. There’s plenty of quality in the squad, it’s just about finding that balance.

“We’re creating chances in the system and on different days we will score more goals.

“But defensively, to control the game in stages and concede three goals, is disappointing from a back line.

“There’s things we have to work on and we will do.”

In the closing days of the transfer window Wolves finally brought in another centre-back to rival Dawson on the right side, as Santi Bueno arrived from Girona for £8.5million.

Bueno was one of four new signings that Wolves made during their late flurry in the last two days of the window, and Dawson insists he was pleased to see signings come in.

Dawson said: “He’s obviously a good player. We haven’t seen too much of him as he’s only just come, but it’s competition for places which is good for us in a position we needed to strengthen in.

When asked if he welcomes the competition for his own spot, Dawson added: “Of course, we need the depth in the squad and you need competition for places.