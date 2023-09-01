Wolves complete loan deal for Man City midfielder Tommy Doyle

Tommy Doyle

The 21-year-old makes the move to Molineux having enjoyed a successful campaign with Sheffield United in the Championship.

Doyle, who made his City debut back in 2019, arrives on a loan deal that includes a £4.3m option to buy at the end of the campaign.

City have also inserted a 50 per cent sell on clause into the deal.

The City academy product has represented England at various youth levels and helped the U21s to success in the European Championships earlier this summer.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs believes Molineux is the perfect place for Doyle to take the next step in his career.

He said: "I’ve talked before about players coming here with the hunger to kick on again, and Tommy is another one of those.

"He’ll give us something different – he’s a good age profile, a good character profile, but most importantly a good footballer. He ticks a lot of boxes for us.

“He went to Championship and forced his way into the team, and showed he was beyond that.

"The next challenge is to prove he can do it every week in the Premier League and we’re here to help him, Gary is here to develop him as a Premier League midfielder like he was, so I think we’re a perfect place for Tommy to show what he’s capable of.”