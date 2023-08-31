Wolves smash 11 as they rout lowly Doncaster

Ellie Wilson (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Seven different goalscorers were on target as Dan McNamara’s side crushed their lower-ranked visitors 11-1.

Amber Hughes led the way with a hat-trick in the second period. Tammi George and Destiney Toussaint also fired a double each as Doncaster, of the division below, caved in late on after trailing just 1-0 at the interval.

Hannah Fryer, Beth Merrick, Anna Morphet and Eloise Wilson also struck for National Northern Premier hosts Wolves. Seven of the goals arrived in a rampant final half-hour after Belles had pulled it back to 2-1 just after the break.

“It was all about getting into the next round of the cup, that was the idea,” McNamara said. “I’m really pleased, there were some great goals on display after we got through that first half, so a pleasing result and plenty of goals for the team.

“The way they were shared around with various goalscorers was pleasing too, so overall very happy to get into the next round and we move on to next week.

“We spoke about how difficult it is to play against teams that don’t offer very much going forward. I thought Doncaster did well to follow their game plan in the first half, they tried to frustrate us and they did that. It’s hard when there are 11 players behind the ball, trying to find spaces and opportunities to play through is really difficult.”

Albion Women also progressed to the next round by seeing off league rivals Derby County on the road 4-2.

The Baggies started on the back foot but were level 60 seconds later as Lizzie Bennett-Steele turned in the equaliser.

Maz Mahmood and Fran Orthodoxou then bagged the visitors’ second and third goals before half-time for a commanding lead.

Derby pulled one back around the hour but captain Hannah George completed the win with 10 minutes left.