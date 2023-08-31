Wolves complete £8.5m Santiago Bueno signing on five-year deal

Santiago Bueno signs for Wolves (credit Wolves)

The 24-year-old checks in at Molineux to add to Gary O'Neil's central defensive options ahead of tomorrow night's 11pm deadline.

Montevideo-born Bueno has spent four years Girona in Spain having previously enjoyed two years in the youth ranks at Barcelona.

He completed his medical on Wednesday and put pen to paper today on a five-year contract with a club option of a further year.

Bueno is the second South American to check in at Molineux today after teenage winger Enso Gonzalez, 18, penned a six-year deal with an option of another 12 months.

He joins Wolves senior centre-half options including Max Kilman, Craig Dawson and Toti Gomes.

Wolves are set to finalise and announce the deal involving Matheus Nunes' club-record £53million sale to Manchester City either later tonight or in the morning.

Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle, 21, will join Wolves on a season-long loan with a £4.3m option to buy.

Meanwhile Wolves remain interested in Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed while Alfie Pond is set to join League Two outfit Stockport County for the rest of the season.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs was delighted to get his man:

"This is a signing we’ve been working on for a while. Uruguay are renowned for producing world class centre backs" said Hobbs.

"At 24 he’s a good age, with a great football education coming through Barcelona B. We were one centre back short, so now we think in that group of four we’ve got a little bit of everything so we’re really happy.

"His personality is one we look for in a player, driven, hungry, hardworking and humble, but with a bit of an edge and can play. He’s a perfect fit for what we’ve been looking for."

"He’s another right footer, so we’ve got two each now. He’s six foot four inches and aggressive, as you’d expect from a Uruguayan centre back, but he can play too. He’ll be our second youngest centre back, so is also one for the future, whilst being ready to go now.