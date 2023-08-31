Matheus Nunes set for Manchester City medical as Wolves negotiate £53million deal

Matheus Nunes will undergo his Manchester City medical after Wolves agreed a £53million deal. Pic: PA

The fee is a club-record sale at Molineux after late re-negotiations last night saw Wolves push for more than the previously verbal agreement of just over £47m.

The fee for the 25-year-old Portugal international includes a 10 per cent sell-on fee for Wolves for any future profit City make on the midfielder. There are no other add-ons.

Paperwork has now been agreed and signed on and wantaway star Nunes will travel to Manchester to undergo his medical to complete the move ahead of tomorrow night's 11pm deadline.

Wolves initially rejected City's opening bid of £47m for Nunes, who joined for £42m a year ago. He then refused to train in a bid to force through a move to the Premier League and European champions.

Nunes' former club Sporting Lisbon have received £1.5m from the 10 per cent sell on clause included in the move that brought him to Molineux.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Manchester City academy product Tommy Doyle is heading to Molineux and will undergo a medical today.