Carabao Cup: Wolves face Championship opposition meanwhile Aston Villa get all Premier League tie

Carabao Cup

Meanwhile Aston Villa will host fellow Premier League basement side Everton.

Holders Manchester United will host Crystal Palace while treble-winners Manchester City will travel to Newcastle in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Record nine-time winners Liverpool face a home tie against Championship Leicester and Arsenal will cross London to face Brentford.

Other intriguing ties in the draw made on Wednesday evening pitted Chelsea against Brighton, and Salford against Burnley.