Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Matheus Nunes not in Wolves squad for EFL Cup clash amid transfer stand-off

WolvesPublished: Comments

Matheus Nunes will not be involved in Wolves' Carabao Cup clash with Blackpool - amid a stand-off with the club following a bid from Manchester City.

Matheus Nunes (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/).
Matheus Nunes (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/).

The Premier League champions had a £47million bid for Nunes rejected last week, with the midfielder set to face disciplinary action after failing to attend training at Compton Park.

He has informed the club of his wish to join the Premier League champions, however, Wolves have no desire to sell Nunes unless City match their valuation, reported to be around £60m.

Their plan, presuming no acceptable offer arrives, is to reintegrate the 25-year-old back into head coach Gary O’Neil’s squad after the transfer window closes on Friday.

No second bid has been received for the former Sporting Lisbon man, who arrived at the club for £42m last summer, and will not be part of the squad for Tuesday's cup clash.

Wolves
Football
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News