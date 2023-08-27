It’s joy for Wolves hero Sasa Kalajdzic on and off pitch

Sasa Kalajdzic (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Kalajdzic came off the bench to net a dramatic late winner at Goodison Park on Saturday and celebrated his first goal for Wolves by sticking his thumb in his mouth and putting the ball up his shirt.

And the Austria international, making just his third appearance for the club after nearly a year out with injury, later confirmed he and partner Lorena Grabovac are expecting their first child.

“It is very good news for us,” he said. “We are very happy and I tried to keep it for a special occasion. We are halfway (through the pregnancy).

“I tried to wait for the perfect moment (to reveal it) and I think it was like killing two birds with one stone.

“I tried to find the perfect moment to celebrate with everyone. My missus was in the crowd but I couldn’t find her. She texted me to say she had seen it.”

Asked if they were expecting a boy or girl, Kalajdzic replied: “We have the envelope but we don’t know what it will be so we are thinking what we will do. It doesn’t matter what it will be, we just want it to be healthy.”

Kalajdzic’s goal earned Wolves their first points of the Premier League season and a maiden victory for new head coach Gary O’Neil.

The 26-year-old converted Pedro Neto’s cross three minutes from time with what was the first attempt on target by a Wolves player in the match.

It felt a big moment for both player and team but Kalajdzic’s attentions have already turned to the future, with Wolves hosting Blackpool in the Carabao Cup tomorrow before visiting Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

“For strikers the opening goal is always the hardest,” he said. “Now it is about continuing and I will try to do that but at the end it is more about the team, that we can reward ourselves with some points to get ourselves out from down there (in the table) – even if it just the beginning.

“Just to get confidence. When the team is getting sharper, getting better, I profit from that as well so I am happy for the team.

“How has the last year been? Tough. Very tough. Hard. Challenging. But I worked really hard, we worked really hard, everyone around me and at home, and it makes it more special.

“That’s why it is even more special when things like this happen today. I just want to continue like that.