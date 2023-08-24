Wolves reject opening Matheus Nunes bid while no offer for Nelson Semedo

Matheus Nunes and Nelson Semedo (Getty)

As reported yesterday, the club were bracing themselves for a bid for Nunes believed to be in the region of £47m...that has today been rejected.

At this stage of the transfer window, it would take a vastly inflated offer for Wolves to consider the sale of one of their key assets.

Nunes is believed to want the move to go ahead, but the club are under no pressure to sell despite reported FFP concerns.

Wolves have received around £90m of transfer fees this summer with the sales of Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Raul Jimenez, Conor Coady, Ryan Giles, Dion Sanderson, Matija Šarkić and Hayao Kawabe.

Pep Guardiola is keen to add midfield reinforcements following the loss of Kevin De Bruyne to a serious hamstring injury.

Meanwhile there has been no official approach from Nelson Semedo for Manchester United.

Wolves extended the Portuguese international's contract by two years this summer and the full-back has started the opening two games this season.

The 29-year-old won many plaudits for his performance at Old Trafford in their 1-0 loss last Monday.