Matt Taylor hails Shrewsbury Town support

Matt Taylor (AMA)

Salop’s loss at the Croud Meadow on Saturday means they have won two and lost two at the start of the 2023/24 season.

Those two wins had come at home against Cheltenham and Burton and new boss Taylor has been pleased with the response his side have got from the fans.

The new head coach said: “They’ve been brilliant.

“What you have to understand and be realistic about it is, we’ve got to win games of football.

“The fans want to see their team give everything.

“If we give everything and make mistakes they will go away from here disappointed but accept that everybody has tried their best.

“I think that’s what they’re seeing in a group of players at the moment.

“Our job is to make sure that we’re ready for the next game and that’s Fleetwood.”

When asked if Town will aim to make the Croud Meadow a fortress this season, Taylor added: “I hope so.

“The fans didn’t stop (on Saturday), they tried their best to cajole the players, and we’re going to need that throughout the season.

“There’s going to be periods in the season where they’ll be peaks and troughs.