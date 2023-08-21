Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Liam Keen analysis: Wolves must follow the Brighton blueprint

Premium
By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

The gulf in class was evident from the outset – Wolves are not yet at Brighton’s level.

Mario Lemina (Getty)
Mario Lemina (Getty)

Although he felt Wolves deserved more from their performance, Gary O’Neil hit the nail on the head when he said: “There’s an understanding we’re very early in our process against a team that are a long way into theirs.”

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News