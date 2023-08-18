Notification Settings

Wolves launch 'graffiti style' third kit

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves have launched their third kit for the new Premier League campaign.

Wolves third kit - Max Kilman (Getty)
Following on from the traditional old gold home kit and red away strip, their final offering combines pagoda blue and sea jet tones in the design.

Made by Castore, the design features a graffiti style print that should prove popular among the fan base.

Adult 'pro shirts' are available at £115, while replicas are £60.

Wolves third kit - Matheus Cunha (Getty)

Shitrs can now be pre-ordered online and will be available at the Molineux Megastore from Saturday September 2.

Full list of third kit prices:

Replica adult third shirt | £60

Pro adult third shirt | £115

Women’s third shirt | £60

Junior third shirt | £45

Adult long sleeve third shirt | £70

Junior long sleeve third shirt | £55

Wolves third kit - Boubacar Traore (Getty)

Baby third kit | £40

Infant third kit | £44

Adult third shorts | £30

Junior third shorts | £24

Adult third socks | £16

Junior third shorts | £14

