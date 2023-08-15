Nelson Semedo: Latest Wolves VAR error 'difficult to understand'

Manchester United's Mason Mount tackles Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nelson Semedo. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Sasa Kalajdzic was clattered by Andre Onana late in added time, with Wolves trailing 1-0, but the on-field officials and VAR failed to award a penalty, despite the PGMOL now apologising for the error.

Although Semedo was keen to focus on the positive performance, he admits the squad was unable to comprehend why the penalty was not given.

He said: “I think it’s definitely a penalty.

“I don’t want to talk too much about it as well, but I guess everybody saw it.

“Despite that, we had a very good game with a good performance here at Old Trafford.

“It’s always difficult to play here but I guess we did very well and created a lot of chances. We deserve at least a draw.”

When asked if officials should speak to the media about contentious decisions, Semedo added: “Like I said, I don’t want to talk too much about the referees.

“There are decisions that are difficult to understand, but I want to put the focus on us, our season and the things we can control.

“That’s where we have to put the focus and we have to keep working.

“We have to start preparing for the next game against Brighton. It will be a very difficult game and we have to be at our top level to get points.

“It’s at Molineux and we’ll get the support from our crowd.”

Wolves created a plethora of chances and should have capitalised, but Semedo was pleased with the side’s response under the new boss.

He said: “We had four days working with him (Gary O’Neil), but we did a very good job.

“In these four days we’ve been working hard. We’re trying to go with his ideas, trying to work them on the pitch.

“We’ll keep working on that and I’m pretty sure we’ll do a very good season.

“I guess my performance was good but most importantly the team performance was really good, that’s what we have to put the focus on.