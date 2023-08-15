Notification Settings

Manchester United vs Wolves match officials dropped after 'non-penalty' clanger

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

The officials responsible for Wolves' denied penalty appeal at Old Trafford have all been dropped from Premier League games for this weekend.

Referee Simon Hooper (AMA)
With Manchester United leading 1-0 on Monday night, Sasa Kalajdzic was clattered by goalkeeper Andre Onana in the dying minutes of added time.

Referee Simon Hooper did not award a penalty at the time and a short VAR check by VAR Michael Salisbury and AVAR Richard West did not overturn the decision, to the fury of Wolves boss Gary O'Neil who was subsequently booked for his protests.

O'Neil revealed after the game that former Premier League referee and current Select Group 1 Manager at the PGMOL, Jon Moss, apologised for the decision after the game and admitted a penalty should have been given.

Now, Hooper, Salisbury and West have all been dropped for Premier League fixtures this weekend after their error.

This is a result of PGMOL chief Howard Webb promising more accountability for mistakes following a string of high-profile errors last season, many of which impacted Wolves.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

