Gary O'Neil: Door open for Wolves' fringe stars

Daniel Podence (Getty)

Jonny Castro Otto and Daniel Podence have both been allowed to leave this summer but not yet found a move, while Goncalo Guedes is now back at Compton nursing an injury after time away.

Podence was even left out of training under Julen Lopetegui, but the forward and Jonny are both back with the group and new head coach O’Neil says he will assess all three before making a decision on their future.

He said: “I’m looking at all of them. Things move quickly in transfer windows and things can change, but they’re training with the group and are giving everything.

“Both Jonny and Podence have trained really well. Guedes is doing a little bit of rehab work on a small issue he has.

“But they’re in with the group and we’re assessing all of them. Everyone is together at the moment and it’ll remain that way until something changes.”

Wolves’ financial concerns this summer mean they have made just two free signings this summer, despite gaps in the current squad.

O’Neil was coy on his chances of signing players before the end of the window, but admitted he was also happy with the side at his disposal.

He added: “Never say never, things move fast and things can happen.

“But my focus is on what we have here. We have some incredible players, a real good group, a group that’s together which is important.

“It’s a big game on Monday and one that comes very quickly after that to focus on. 100 per cent of my focus is on the players I have in the building and trying to get the best out of them.

“I signed up for the job with this group. It’s a fantastic group with good quality in it and from what I’ve seen so far, committed together.

“I like the group and really think we have a chance of doing something this year.”

When asked if he will look to sign a centre-back, O’Neil added: “It’s a difficult question to answer two days in.

“The three boys, plus Pondy (Alfie Pond) who came and trained with us, have trained really well.

“When I came in I was really pleased with the group and think there’s enough quality in there to be really competitive.

“It’s a boring answer for you, things will move and change I’m sure, but as it is we’re fine with where we are.”

O’Neil was also unable to rule out departures, with Wolves needing to sell players earlier in the window to adhere to the financial rules.

He said: “Everyone is training together and working hard. Everyone has an opportunity to play, so at this moment in time, things can change and move very quickly in a transfer window.

“As it stands at the moment, everyone is available, everyone is ready to work and they’re working hard as a group.

“I haven’t met the chairman yet or even spoken to him.

“I’m sure things will be clearer once we’ve had a chat, but when I signed up for the job I understood the group is where it is and this is what we’re working with.