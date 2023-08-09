Wolves announce Gary O'Neil as new head coach

Gary O'Neil (PA)

The 40-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Molineux and joins after his stint with Bournemouth last season.

He will now take charge of his first game, the Premier League opener against Manchester United, on Monday.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “We’re delighted to welcome Gary to the club. He’s a highly motivated young coach with strong principles and very well thought of by everyone he has worked with, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve together at Wolves.

“Our players have shown their quality during pre-season, and I believe Gary and his team will continue to coach and improve them and will have success working with this group.

“Everyone at Wolves is looking forward to welcoming Gary, offering him their full support and working collaboratively to help the club to keep pushing forward together.”