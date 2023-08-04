Fabio Silva: Decision about my Wolves future out of my hands

Fabio Silva (Getty)

The £35million signing returned to the club this summer after spending last year on loan at Anderlecht and PSV, where he scored 16 goals.

Several top European clubs have been chasing his signature this summer and the player has previously hinted at his desire to move, but Wolves are currently unwilling to let him go.

After a stellar performance in a Molineux friendly against Luton on Wednesday night, the 21-year-old refused to commit his future to the club, but insisted he will give everything for Wolves if he does stay.

“I don’t know,” Silva said when asked if he will stay at Wolves this summer. “I don’t know what will happen until September 1.

“There are things I live for, with my direction and with my agent, and I don’t know what’s going to happen.

“If I stay I will give 100 per cent for this club, I always do.”

When asked if he wants to leave, he added: “It’s not about my decision. If I stay here, I will give 100 per cent for the club and the other things, my direction, I have people who take care of this in my life.

“They are going to speak and after we are going to see.

“I will always say thank you for the support and if I do stay I will give 100 per cent. In football, some things don’t depend 100 per cent on you. It is about the club, it is about the people who work with me, my agent.

“It is not 100 per cent my decision, but we are going to see (what is) the best solution for both sides and after that we are going to decide.”

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: Fabio Silva of Wolverhampton Wanderers reacts during a Wolverhampton Wanderers pre-season training session at The Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on August 01, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Although he did not find the back of the net, Silva put in an impressive display against Luton and was rewarded with fans loudly chanting his name throughout the fixture.

Silva responded to those supporters during and after the game and has now thanked them for their support.

He said: “I’m so happy, I need to feel this confidence from the team, the players, the staff and the fans.

“It’s good to come back and see the way they love me, the way they appreciate my game and the way I play.

“I’m very happy to be here. I will try to help the team with my football and after, the other things don’t depend on me. Since I’ve come to Wolves, since the first day, I’ve felt the love from the fans.

“The way they love me, and in the bad moments they stay behind me and don’t let me down. They’re with me all the time.

“I appreciate this a lot. The fans are the most important thing in football, without them we are not the same.

“In this club we need this more than others. We feel the energy and feel better with the fans, so I want to thank them for their support. I hope you stay behind me all season.

“My confidence is more than 100 per cent because I feel happy and I feel the love from the fans and everyone who works with me at the training ground.

“The people that work in the kitchen and the staff, they all show me love and they want me here.

“The fans sing for me and that is the most important thing for me. The fans are always with me and I love them.”

With a big price tag on his head and no goals in the 2021/22 season, Silva’s loan last campaign saw him enjoy his most successful senior season to date. Coming back to Wolves, does the striker belief he has a point to prove this summer?

He said: “No. This is the normal way, I am a player for Wolves and I am going to do the same like I do always, to try to help the team and put on the pitch my football, the way I play, my runs, my energy. That is what I try to do, I don’t have anything to prove to anyone.

“What I have to prove is to be myself every day, to be myself in every single game.

“After, with the support from the fans and from my family and friends, everything is going to happen.”

For Silva, his desire to be loved and be the main man at Wolves is what is driving his need to move.

What could help him stay at Wolves is Julen Lopetegui, as the head coach wants the striker to stay this season.

That relationship could be key, despite Silva’s unwillingness to commit to Wolves publicly.

When asked about how Lopetegui has been with him, Silva added: “It’s been good. Since I arrived in the Algarve for pre-season we had a conversation together and spoke about many points.

“We are working on the training ground to feel better as a team, to understand his ideas and what he wants from me in the games.

“We have a lot of work to do, not only with me but with the whole team, because we have a lot of conditions to do a great season.