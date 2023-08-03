Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves' Sasa Kalajdzic relieved at Molineux injury return

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves striker Sasa Kalajdzic admits he was relieved to come through his first Molineux appearance in almost a year unscathed.

Sasa Kalajdzic (Getty)
Sasa Kalajdzic (Getty)

The Austrian international played 68 minutes in the 0-0 friendly draw with Luton, in his first game at Molineux since he suffered a serious knee injury on his club debut last September.

After a solid performance, the forward admits he felt relief when he left the field healthy.

"In the beginning I didn't even think about it but after I got out I was realising and I was just smiling and very relieved," he said after the match.

"Just happy that everything went well. Right now it's just the joy and relief of being back.

"I was just trying to soak it up. I was focused, I was in my own tunnel. As soon as I had my first touched I was just trying to enjoy it, and I did.

"For me it (the match against Luton) is crucial because now I've had a good pre-season. I couldn't do all the things the others have done because sometimes you have to take me out because it's too much.

"I think this was the best game I could have had right now in my situation. It was an amazing test for the physicality, the pace and everything. I played 68 minutes so it's getting more and more."

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News