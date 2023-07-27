NEW: Why Wolves still have FFP concerns

In one camp we have Julen Lopetegui, who is rightly calling for the right tools to do his job, and in the other camp we have Fosun, Wolves chairman Jeff Shi and a financial department attempting to find the right pieces to a very confusing puzzle.
In a summer fraught with challenges, Wolves have a financial minefield to navigate.
