WATCH: Raul Jimenez's best Wolves goals as striker leaves for Fulham

Raul Jimenez (AMA)

The striker signed on loan from Benfica following Wolves' promotion to the Premier League - and netted in his home debut against Everon.

He scored some key goals in his first season - before his move was made permanent the following summer.

In the 2019/20 campaign, he netted 27 goals in 55 games as Wolves finishing seventh and qualified for the Europa League.

He then suffered a life threatening head injury but battled back in nine months to play for Wolves again - and in total he scored 57 goals for the club.