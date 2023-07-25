Pre-season: Porto 0 Wolves 1 - Report

At a hot and sunny Estadio da Bela Vista in Portugal, the first chance of the game fell to Porto after some nice build-up play got them to the edge of the box, but a tame effort did not trouble Jose Sa.
A Pedro Neto strike handed Wolves a 1-0 win over Porto in their first summer friendly in front of fans.
