Matt Hobbs: Wolves open minded on goalkeeper coach hunt

Tony Roberts (Getty)

Roberts, who joined Wolves in 2021 as part of Bruno Lage’s backroom staff and remained in his post under Julen Lopetegui, has already said his goodbyes as he prepares for a new role at Italian giants AC Milan.

Under-21s goalkeeping coach Scott Bevan has been working with the first team in the meantime and will stay on for Wolves’ current pre-season tour in Portugal and Dublin, as the club make an appointment on a permanent replacement.

Hobbs said: “Scott’s worked with Julen and the first-team before, so we’ll see if it feels right, while considering other options too. We’re staying open minded, it’s pre-season so we’ve got time to make the right decision – it’s a lot about the personality and how they fit in, because Tony was a big character. When there’s change, there’s always apprehension, but the beauty in having experienced goalkeepers is that transition is easier.

“We won’t allow it to go on for too long, because the new person needs to start working with the goalkeepers and staff. Scott will have an elongated time in Portugal and Dublin, and we’ll see where we are after that.

“Tony can walk away proud of what he’s leaving behind. It’s football, people leave, which provides opportunities for others. We’re excited to see what the next step is for us, there’s good people in the building and interesting candidates on the outside, who have expressed an interest, so we’ll make sure we make the right decision.”

Roberts was popular among the Wolves players and staff but now leaves after two years, having last year brought in a trio of goalkeeping coaches to transform the department, in Bevan, Jon Flatt and Phil Smart.

Hobbs added: “Tony will certainly be missed, but it’s an unbelievable opportunity that he has received so we’d never stand in his way. He’s been up front and honest about the contact he’s had, and it’s a great chance for him and he goes with our full support.

“Tony’s built the best goalkeeping department we’ve ever had at the club, in terms of the coaching available to the boys. We’ve done a lot of recruitment in the academy through Harry (Hooman) and his team. The best thing I can say about Tony is what he’s leaving behind and the work he’s put in should make this change relatively seamless.