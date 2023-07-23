Luton closing in on signing Wolves' Ryan Giles

Ryan Giles (Getty)

The 23-year-old did not travel to Portugal with the first team amid interest from Luton and Middlesbrough and Giles is now closing in on a move to Luton.

They have been in talks with Wolves over a move and hope to agree a fee in the region of £5million for the academy graduate.

Giles impressed on loan at Middlesbrough last season but lost out on promotion from the Championship with the north east side.

He was given a chance to train with the Wolves first team this summer but is now set to depart, with Wolves in talks to sign West Ham's Aaron Cresswell as a more experienced option at left-back.