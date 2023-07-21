Wolves duo Chiquinho and Ki-Jana Hoever set for Stoke loans

Ki-Jana Hoever during his loan spell at Stoke City

The 21-year-old defender spent the second half of last season in the Potteries and will now return for the forthcoming campaign, after agreeing to extend his deal at Molineux which previously ran to 2025.

He will be joined in the Championship by winger Chiquinho, who has also agreed a season-long switch to Alex Neil’s team. Both deals are understood to have January recall options.

Hoever has made 25 first-team appearances for Wolves since joining three summers ago from Liverpool for £13.5million.

But after falling out of favour under Bruno Lage, he spent the first part of last season at PSV Eindhoven before switching to Stoke in January, going on to make 17 appearances.