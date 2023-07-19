Young Ireland and Wolves star Joe Hodge thrilled by Dublin friendly

Joe Hodge (Getty)

The 20-year-old, who broke into Wolves’ first team last season, is now back training with the group ahead of Wolves’ friendly clash against Celtic at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on July 29.

Hodge now hopes to play a part in that game for Wolves as he looks to build on a successful breakthrough season.

He said: “I’m buzzing for it. I can’t wait, to be honest. Celtic are a top side – everyone knows that – they are a huge football club and hopefully it should make for a good game in a class stadium.

“I’ve been a couple of times to the Aviva before, I’ve never played there though, but I’ve watched a fair few games, so hopefully if I get a game there at the end of this month it will be first of many I get there.

“I want to play there for Ireland and hopefully I’ll be playing there in the Aviva in a green jersey this season. That’s the aim for me.

“But getting the chance to go there with Wolves and play in front of a home crowd – although I know a lot of them will be supporting Celtic – will be special and hopefully the first of many.”

Hodge is rated highly by both Wolves and Ireland and the midfielder is set for a big 2023/24 season, either at Molineux or on his first loan spell. Julen Lopetegui is a fan of the midfielder, but his future at Wolves this season will depend on the game time the club can promise him.

The youngster has also been captaining the Ireland under-21s, and he feels it is a role that comes naturally to him.

Hodge added: “I enjoyed it. I feel like the squad that I’m part of means it’s not a difficult task and it’s a good group of boys and everyone pulls together whenever I’m with the 21s.

“But I love it, I love being part of the 21s, it’s class, and I loved the summer break, although I only got one game, but it was a good couple of weeks and I’m loving it so far.”

Having made his way through the Ireland set-up and also playing at under-17 and under-19 level, Hodge is now firmly fixed on forcing his way into the senior side in the coming months.

The midfielder is using some former under-21s team-mates as inspiration as he aims to play regularly with Wolves and then break into Ireland’s squad for his first experience with the first team.

He said: “I’m dying to be part of the squad. I feel like if I can perform to the level that I know I’m capable of and get more minutes under my belt then I’m sure I will be in contention to being called up. That’s definitely my intention because I want to play for Ireland and hopefully as soon as possible.