Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Stoke move falls through for Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has seen his move to Stoke fall through.

Matija Sarkic (Getty)
Matija Sarkic (Getty)

A fee of £1.25million had been agreed with both clubs last week , in a deal that also included bonuses and a sell-on clause.

But that deal is no longer going ahead after Sarkic and Stoke failed to agree personal terms at the last minute, leaving the goalkeeper's future in doubt. It is believed Sarkic had already done his medical before the move fell through.

After Wolves signed Tom King as third choice goalkeeper, Sarkic was free to find another club and Stoke – who Sarkic spent time on loan with last season – were keen to sign him.

However, after the move has fallen through, reports have suggested Stoke will now move for Bournemouth's Mark Travers.

A number of Championship clubs, including Millwall, are understood to be interested in the 25-year-old and he could yet seal a move.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News