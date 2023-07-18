Phil Hayward returns to Wolves as 'head of high performance'

Phil Hayward and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez at LA Galaxy's Dignity Health Sports Park training base. Photo credit: Kelvin Kuo

The previous 'head of medical' worked at Wolves from May 2008 to December 2019 in a number of roles, before leaving to become director of performance at American club LA Galaxy and then moving on to become Andy Murray's physio.

Now, Hayward has returned to Wolves to head up their performance and medical department overseeing the men's, women's and academy teams. Hayward returned in January, but details are now only emerging about his appointment.

Hayward's role will not see him work directly with the first team, as he had previously done, and instead he will work across the whole club implementing Wolves' medical and performance strategy.

Fitness coach Oscar Caro and strength and conditioning coach Borja De Alba remain part of Julen Lopetegui's backroom staff, while Dr Franchek Drobnic remains head of first team medicine alongside Dr Kai Win.

Hayward's return in January came after previous head of performance Dr Rob Chakraverty left in November, following Lopetegui's appointment, as well as the departures of head of sport science Tom Farrow and performance psychologist Dr Kate Ludlam.