Wolves in talks for Switzerland international defender Nico Elvedi

Switzerland's Nico Elvedi (PA)

The 26-year-old centre-back has a year remaining on his deal at German club Borussia Monchengladbach, where he recently turned down a new contract.

Elvedi was expected to depart this summer if a new deal was not agreed, and Wolves are now preparing to swoop for his signature after opening talks.

The right-footed centre-back can also play at right-back and would be a direct replacement for Nathan Collins, who joined Brentford for £23million earlier this month.

After Collins' departure, Wolves have been in the market for a right-sided centre-back and are now hopeful of securing Elvedi.

The defender came through at Swiss side FC Zurich before joining Borussia Monchengladbach in 2015.

He has 47 caps for Switzerland and has played at both European Championships and World Cups for his nation.