Wolves closing in on Matt Doherty signing

Matt Doherty (AMA)

After it was revealed a week ago that the club were in advanced talks for the defender, the Express & Star understands talks are progressing well and Wolves are closing in on bringing Doherty back to Molineux.

All parties remain in discussions over the deal and the expectation now is that it will be completed soon.

The 31-year-old left Wolves for Spurs in a £15million move in 2020, after making more than 300 appearances over a 10-year spell at Wolves.

The Republic of Ireland international had his Spurs contract terminated in January to allow him to move to Spanish side Atletico Madrid, but he was released this summer after making just two appearances.

With Jonny Castro Otto likely to depart this summer, Doherty is set to arrive on a free transfer to challenge Nelson Semedo on the right flank of defence.

Doherty initially joined Wolves in 2010 for just £75,000 from League of Ireland side Bohemians, before a successful decade at Molineux.

Meanwhile, the Express & Star understands Wolves are still in talks with Max Kilman over a new contract.

Italian champions Napoli had a £30million deal rejected for the centre-back, with Wolves wanting at least £35million to consider letting him go.