Wolves preparing £20million-plus bid for Alex Scott

Alex Scott (PA)

It will be the second offer for the England under-20 international who won the Championship’s Young Player of the Year award last season.

They submitted a bid £18million for him earlier this month which is understood to be well short of Bristol City’s asking price of £25million.

That figure is understood to be the lowest offer they are likely to accept.

Wolves have had long-standing interest in Scott, even before Julen Lopetegui took the reins at Molineux back in November and the Spaniard is rumoured to be impressed by the youngster.

Scott made 42 appearances in the Championship last season, scoring one goal and registering five assists.

They will face stiff competition for his signature though with West Ham and Bournemouth both keen to land the teenager with the latter having an offer rejected as recent as last week.

The fee is set to be a record transfer for Bristol with it being more than the £22million they received for Adam Webster from Brighton in 2019.

Wolves have sold some very influential players so far this summer with Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins and Conor Coady all departing meaning they have raised up to £80million in transfer fees.

But other than the addition of third-choice goalkeeper Tom King they have yet to make any additions to the first-team squad ahead of the Premier League season which begins on the second weekend in August.