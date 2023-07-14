Wolves fined £100,000 for homophobic chants against Chelsea

Molineux. Photo: Getty.

The club have been fined by the FA after two charges were brought following homophobic chants from fans in the 61st and 71st minutes of the Premier League game on April 8, which Wolves won 1-0.

Three people were arrested after the game and one man, Liam Duce, was subsequently banned from football matches for three years.

After a meeting with the FA's independent regulatory commission, Wolves admitted that they 'failed to ensure their spectators conduct themselves in an orderly fashion, and do not use words or otherwise behave in a way which is improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting with either express or implied reference to sexual orientation'.

In the written reasons for the fine, released by the FA, they revealed that 'a large number of supporters' chanted 'Chelsea rent boy' for a period of approximately 20 seconds in both the 61st and 71st minutes.

Wolves have also been issued with an action play by the FA, which will be in place for the full 2023/24 season, and includes increasing awareness of unacceptable behaviour.

A Wolves spokesperson said: “We accept the decision and punishment handed to us by the FA’s regulatory panel, and once again reiterate that homophobia, like all other forms of discrimination, has no place in football or society.

“Our ethos at Wolves is about being ‘One Pack’ – an attitude our supporters are very passionate about and that extends to our relationships across the football community, regardless of rivalries or what happens on the football pitch.

“Homophobic chanting is offensive and wholly unacceptable. Hearing discriminatory language negatively impacts peoples’ experiences of football and is also in direct opposition to the values of Wolves. Furthermore, it is a criminal offence, as illustrated by numerous prosecutions relating to the chant, one of which is a Wolves supporter in attendance at the match in question, resulting in a three-year football banning order and a fine issued by the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Ahead of the match against Chelsea, Wolves were aware of the possibility of discriminatory chants, and acted proactively by briefing staff and stewards on the FA’s letter and the CPS position on the ‘rent boy’ slur and reiterating the club’s matchday reporting procedure for a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of discrimination, harassment and victimisation relating to sex, gender, sexual orientation as well as religion or race and disability.

“However, despite the prominent visibility of the Not In Our Pack reporting text line, which can be found in our pre-match guide, in every concourse, on our perimeter LEDs and on the back of all tickets, there is an acceptance that there was no direct communications to supporters before the game specific to the ‘Chelsea rent boy’ chant, and its classification as a hate crime.

“In line with the FA’s Action Plan, Wolves will continue to make positive changes to matchday communications and continue its One Pack campaign, highlighting the fact that it operates a zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory abuse of all kinds.

“We thank all supporters and staff who directly reported the chanting to stewards, as well as through the Not In Our Pack reporting text line, and encourage supporters to continue to report and call out discriminatory behaviour in all walks of life. Those who used the slur were committing a criminal act, and anyone subsequently identified and found guilty will face a lengthy stadium ban.