Wolves to take on Luton Town in pre-season friendly at Molineux

Former Wolves defender Rob Edwards will bring his Luton Town side to Molineux

Julen Lopetegui's men, who kicked off their pre-season campaign in Portugal last week were due to face Roma and Celtic in South Korea before they were forced to withdraw from the tour.

The club had already announced they would face Ligue 1 outfit Stade Rennais at Molineux on August 5 at 12.45pm - and now the Hatters will visit the West Midlands on Wednesday August 2, kick off 7.30pm.

Announcing the latest pre-season game against former Wolves defender Rob Edwards' side, the club confirmed that both friendlies are priced at £11 for adults, £9 for under-21s and 65 plus and £5 for under-17s, with £1 from each adult ticket sale being donated to the Wolves Foundation.

They have also offered a deal to supporters attending both friendlies.

Adults buying tickets for both friendlies at the same time will become eligible for free junior tickets for each occasion.