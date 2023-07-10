Wolves in advanced talks to re-sign defender Matt Doherty

Matt Doherty of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AMA)

The 31-year-old, who left Wolves for Spurs in a £15million move in 2020, is now set to seal a return to Molineux.

A deal is yet to be finalised with the free agent, but Wolves are moving quickly to bring in a player who has made more than 300 appearances for the club.

The Republic of Ireland international joined Wolves in 2010 for a fee of £75,000 from League of Ireland side Bohemians, before departing for London after 10 years in gold and black.

Spurs terminated Doherty’s contract in January to allow him to join Spanish side Atletico Madrid in a free transfer, but the defender only made two appearances before being released.

In a summer in which Wolves are facing Financial Fair Play concerns, they are now set to bring in Doherty as a free agent to provide competition to Nelson Semedo at right-back.

Jonny Castro Otto, who can play on both flanks, is still likely to depart and the future of Ki-Jana Hoever remains uncertain after his loan spells at PSV and Stoke last season.

Meanwhile, it is understood Wolves are not currently chasing the signature of midfielder Arthur Melo, despite reports overseas linking them with a move.