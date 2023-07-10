Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui joint bookies favourite to become first Premier League casualty

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui

The Spaniard, who took over at Molineux in November last year - guided Wolves from the foot of the table to Premier League survival.

However, at the end of last season the Express & Star revealed that after two expensive transfer windows Wolves were heading into the summer facing issues with financial fair play (FFP).

That led to uncertainty over his future at the club, as he revealed he was unaware of the financial concerns, but last month it was confirmed Lopetegui would remain in charge next season.

The club has sold a handful of players to combat their financial fair play issues, with Ruben Neves signing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for £47m.

Wolves have also sold Nathan Collins to Brentford for £25m and Conor Coady has departed for Championship side Leicester City in a deal worth £8.5m.

Now, after a handful of departures early this summer, the former Real Madrid manager has been installed as the bookmakers' joint favourite to become the Premier League's first managerial casualty.

Lopetegui is priced at 5/1 with SkyBet, alongside Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is priced at 7/1, while AFC Bournemouth's new manager Andoni Iraola is 9/1.