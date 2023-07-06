Wolves players step up pre-season training in Portugal - Gallery

Julen Lopetegui and Joao Gomes (Getty)

The squad have travelled to their Algarve warm weather training camp where they will base themselves for the foreseeable future ahead of their Premier League opener at Manchester United.

Matheus Nunes, Joao Gomes, Craig Dawson, Matheus Cunha and Pablo Sarabia are among the players who have travelled.

Max Kilman, who is the subject of serious interest from Napoli, is also with the squad.

Pedro Neto and Fabio Silva are expected to link up in the near future following Portugal's exit from the Euro U21's championship.

Wolves' updated pre-season schedule is still being finalised after their South Korean tour was cancelled last week.

