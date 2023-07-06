Wolves open new deal talks with in-demand Max Kilman

Italian champions Napoli are in pursuit of the centre-back and have already seen a £30million offer rejected.
Julen Lopetegui and Wolves are determined to keep hold of the highly-rated 26-year-old, with Napoli thought to be set to return with a second bid.
Kilman's current deal, agreed in 2021, runs until 2026 with the option of a further year.
But Wolves are looking to offer improved terms to fend off interest from the Naples Champions League outfit. Kilman made 41 appearances in all competitions last season and a new contract would reflect his rise.
The club have had a strong selling start to the window to ward off immediate Financial Fair Play fears, including the sale of Ruben Neves for a club-record £47m and Nathan Collins for £23m, as well as Conor Coady's departure.
Wolves are reluctant for Kilman to join that list and it is thought the former Maidenhead defender, sapped up for just £40,000 five years ago, is happy at Molineux, where he is a leading member of the squad. Kilman filled in for Neves as skipper at times last season.
Adding another centre-half to the Spanish head coach's ranks is already being looked at following Collins' and Coady's exits.
Lopetegui and his squad, including Kilman, are currently in Portugal on a pre-season training camp.