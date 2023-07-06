Wolves open new deal talks with in-demand Max Kilman

Max Kilman wore the captain's armband in spells for Wolves last term and is set for new contract talks amid Napoli's interest (Getty)

Italian champions Napoli are in pursuit of the centre-back and have already seen a £30million offer rejected.

Julen Lopetegui and Wolves are determined to keep hold of the highly-rated 26-year-old, with Napoli thought to be set to return with a second bid.

Kilman's current deal, agreed in 2021, runs until 2026 with the option of a further year.

But Wolves are looking to offer improved terms to fend off interest from the Naples Champions League outfit. Kilman made 41 appearances in all competitions last season and a new contract would reflect his rise.

The club have had a strong selling start to the window to ward off immediate Financial Fair Play fears, including the sale of Ruben Neves for a club-record £47m and Nathan Collins for £23m, as well as Conor Coady's departure.

Wolves are reluctant for Kilman to join that list and it is thought the former Maidenhead defender, sapped up for just £40,000 five years ago, is happy at Molineux, where he is a leading member of the squad. Kilman filled in for Neves as skipper at times last season.

Adding another centre-half to the Spanish head coach's ranks is already being looked at following Collins' and Coady's exits.