Former Wolves defender Neil Collins named Barnsley head coach

Neil Collins (AMA)

The 39-year-old, who played 92 times for Wolves during a four year spell at the club, takes over at Oakwell having starting his coaching career with USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Now after success in the US, he has penned a two-year contract with the League One club, replacing Michael Duff who departed for Swansea City earlier this summer.

Collins, who was recently linked with the vacant Walsall job before the club appointed Mat Sadler, told the Barnsley club website: "First of all, I’d like to say a huge thanks to the Tampa Bay Rowdies for supporting me in exploring this opportunity. Without all the staff and players incredible hard work this would not have been possible.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be stepping back in to the EFL and even more so to be joining a club of this stature. Everything I do will be aimed at repaying the faith showed in me by the owners and Khaled and of course giving the Barnsley faithful a team that they can be proud of.

“I am fortunate to be working with a squad that just achieved a play-off final but understand there is a lot of work to be done if we want to replicate that success and go a step further.