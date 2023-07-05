Gallery: Wolves head off to Portugal pre-season training camp

Duo Joao Gomes and Matheus Cunha are all smiles ahead of the flight (Getty)

Julen Lopetegui are heading to Portugal - after it emerged last week that they had been forced to withdraw from their planned trip to South Korea.

The withdrawal from the scheduled matches, which were set to take place at the end of July, came after numerous financial and logistical obligations were not met by the tour’s promoter, Stadium X/USG.

The club moved quickly to put in place a new pre-season trip to Portugal - and the players took off for their season preparations from Birmingham Airport on Monday.

Here is a gallery of the players boarding the plane:

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is getting ready for his first pre-season at the club (Getty)

Striker Raul Jimenez is all smiles as he heads to the plane (Getty)

Dion Sanderson, who has been subject to links regarding a move away from Molineux (Getty)

Craig Dawson gets ready to jet off for pre-season (Getty)

Ki-Jana Hoever has returned from a successful loan spell at Stoke (Getty)

Pablo Sarabia (Getty)

Sasa Kalajdzic has returned from picking up a season ending injury on his debut (Getty)