Wolves loan Nigel Lonwijk and Theo Corbeanu to Grasshoppers

The pair join a lengthy list of players sent out to the Swiss club, which is owned by Jenny Wang, the wife of Fosun owner Guo Guangchang.

Centre-back Lonwijk, 20, spent last year with Plymouth Argyle, where he made 41 appearances as the Devon club won promotion to the Championship.

Attacker Corbeanu, a Canada international, experienced a rather less satisfying time with Arminia Bielefeld, who were relegated from the German Second Division.

The 21-year-old had previously been on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons and Blackpool.

He and Lonwijk will now link up with former Wolves loan chief Matt Jackson, who was last week appointed Grasshoppers new president.

Wolves pathways manager Steve Davis said: “It’s a good standard and there are people watching Swiss games.