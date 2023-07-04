Wolves have their own World Record holder

Tom King (Getty)

But in adding goalkeeper Tom King to their ranks, that is precisely what Wolves have done.

The 28-year-old holds the record for the longest goal ever scored after netting an effort which travelled 105 yards while playing for Newport at Cheltenham in January, 2021.

King’s goal kick at the Johnny Rocks Stadium was caught in the wind after bouncing off the turf and sailed over the head of opposite number Josh Griffiths, the Albion keeper, then on loan with Cheltenham in League Two.

It was later confirmed to have beaten the previous record set by Asmir Begovic by five metres.

“I’d love to sit here and lie, say I saw him off his line and completely meant the bounce from 22 yards, but it’s not something I’ve been practising. It’s just one of those things,” said King afterward.

“I got a good feeling when I connected with the ball and I saw (Newport striker) Padraig Amond was high up the pitch. I knew it was heading in that direction but I couldn’t have expected that result – no way.”

Begovic had scored from 99 yards while playing for Stoke against Southampton in 2013 and while losing a record is never pleasant, King was at least known to him having been on Portsmouth’s books as a youngster when the Bosnian was No.1 at Fratton Park.

King later moved to Millwall, had loan spells at Welling United, Braintree, Stevenage and Wimbledon prior to joining Newport and was with Salford before joining Northampton Town for the second half of last season.

He arrives at Wolves on a free transfer having made more than 200 senior career appearances, having been identified by goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts as the ideal replacement for Matija Sarkic as third-choice shot-stopper, behind Jose Sa and Dan Bentley.

Sarkic will now be allowed to move on with Stoke, who took the Montenegro international on loan for the second half of last season, thought to be keen on making the deal permanent.

Sa’s short-term future is also uncertain, though a new No.1 would be recruited if Wolves were to receive an offer for the Portugal international which matched their valuation.

Roberts previously worked with King when the keeper was called up to the senior Wales squad.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs explained: “Tony wanted to add an experienced number three to the goalkeeper group and Tom is a player who has played a lot of league games, has a great stature, good physicality and plenty of experience from his previous clubs.

“With this experience he will be able to help our younger goalkeepers develop, while also allowing those who need senior football the opportunity to gain it out on loan rather than keeping them around the club as back-up to Jose and Dan.