Wolves confirm Nathan Collins £23m deal to Brentford

Julen Lopetegui and Nathan Collins (Getty)

The 22-year-old defender departs Molineux just a year after arriving in a £20.5m deal from Burnley.

Collins made 26 Premier League appearances for Wolves but increasingly had to make do with substitute outings during the second half of the campaign, following the arrival of Julen Lopetegui as head coach.

Wolves were content to keep the Republic of Ireland international on board but took the decision to accept Brentford’s offer as they aim to raise funds to help comply with Financial Fair Play rules.