Wolves expecting second Leicester bid for Conor Coady

Conor Coady (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The Foxes, now managed by former Albion favourite Enzo Maresca, are keen on Coady as they target a swift return to the Premier League and ideally want a deal done before the weekend.

Coady’s future was already under scrutiny, with the 30-year-old due for talks with Wolves coach Julen Lopetegui after spending last season on loan at Everton.

The Toffees had the option to sign the England international for just £4.5million at the end of the season but opted not to take it. Speaking earlier this month, Coady admitted he was “in limbo” and uncertain of his next step.

Coady, who has made more than 300 appearances for Wolves since joining from Huddersfield in 2015, remains a hugely respected figure at Molineux.

But he is also eager to play regular first-team football and the likelihood of being a squad player under Lopetegui makes Leicester an attractive option. Wolves will allow him to leave, provided the Foxes come up with an acceptable fee.

Coady is not the only centre-back edging toward the Molineux exit door, with Brentford still in talks over Nathan Collins.