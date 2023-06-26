Wolves' Dexter Lembikisa open to loan move

Dexter Lembikisa (Getty)

The 19-year-old defender enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season, when he made his senior and Premier League debuts under interim boss Steve Davis, before impressing in his first Wolves start under Julen Lopetegui.

League One side Burton Albion are one of a number of Football League clubs monitoring the defender for a loan in 2023/24, and the right-back says he would be open to a loan, as long as it meant he enjoyed more game time next season.

"Right now, I don't know what's going to happen, but I'd like to play more professional games," Lembikisa told the Express & Star.

"Whether that's with the first team or going out on loan, I'd definitely be open to going out on loan.

"We'll have to see what happens. Whatever way it goes, I know I have to keep going and work hard.

"It will come, whatever is due. I'm not too sure what will happen, but I'm open to anything really."

Lembikisa is highly thought of at Wolves and is hoped to break into the first team permanently in the coming years.

When asked if the end goal is to play regularly for Wolves in the Premier League, Lembikisa added: "Definitely, hopefully. That would be amazing.

"To be a solidified Premier League player for Wolves would be crazy."

After making his first start in January in the FA Cup at Liverpool, Lembikisa was handed a new three-and-a-half year contract.

Wolves also hold the option to extend his deal by a further year and the defender – who joined the academy aged 13 – feels 'reassured' that he has what it takes to make it at the elite level.