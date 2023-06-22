Wolves launch new 'Mediterranean inspired architecture' away kit for 2023/4 season

Joao Gomes (pic Wolves)

The club say the new red away strip provides the southern European players 'a taste of home' as they head on the road this season

Nelson Semedo (pic Wolves)

The bespoke Castore design is inspired by 'geometric architecture and tile patterns found around the Iberian Peninsula', and provides Wolves with a striking new look for the upcoming season.

Inspiration came from the club’s popular third kit from the 2020/21 season, which was Wolves’ best-selling kit of all time.

Toti Gomes (pic Wolves)

Shirts are available to pre-order with men's and women's starting at £60 and juniors at £45.

The pro-kit can be purchased for £115.

Hwang Hee Chan (pic Wolves)