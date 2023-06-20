Dave Edwards: Wolves star Ruben Neves putting family first with mega-money move

But this goes beyond his footballing dreams when someone puts a contract in front of you like what he is being offered. All of a sudden, you have to look at it and weigh up the pros and cons.
Ruben Neves has probably had a few sleepless nights when this move to Al Hilal came around, with so much to consider.
But this goes beyond his footballing dreams when someone puts a contract in front of you like what he is being offered. All of a sudden, you have to look at it and weigh up the pros and cons.