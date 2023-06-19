Wolves captain Ruben Neves on course to complete £47million Saudi Arabia switch

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers acknowledges the fans after the draw during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton FC at Molineux on May 20, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images).

Neves had been widely expected to leave Molineux this summer, with Barcelona the long-time favourites for his signature.

But with negotiations having failed to progress, Al Hilal have emerged a shock new suitors and Neves is now expected to become the latest player to join the lucrative Saudi Pro League.

Talks between the clubs have been ongoing for the past few days and barring any late change, the 26-year-old will complete the move when he returns from international duty with Portugal next week.

The fee will be the biggest ever received by Wolves and particularly considerable for a player who has just one year remaining on his contract. It is also an early and significant boost for Wolves in a transfer window where they must first raise funds to ease Financial Fair Play concerns.

Neves' agent Jorge Mendes has been influential in setting up the deal after Barcelona failed to firm up their long-standing interest with a concrete offer.

Al Hilal, like many of their Saudi Pro League rivals, have embarked on a major recruitment drive this summer with Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku also thought to be among their targets. Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric recently revealed he had turned down the chance to join Al Hilal despite being offered a three-year contract worth £170million.

Neves' move will surprise many because of his age and the fact he had made clear his ambition to play in the Champions League.

Regardless, he will leave Wolves six years after arriving from Porto for a then club record £15million fee with his status as a modern Molineux legend long assured. A crucial part of the team which won promotion from the Championship, Neves was a mainstay as Wolves established themselves as a Premier League club and reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2020.